Gibb River Diamonds Pushes Forward with Edjudina Gold Project

Gibb River Diamonds Limited is advancing its Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, with a focus on developing a shallow gold resource featuring excellent metallurgy. The company is awaiting the grant of a mining lease, expected to be discussed in a Native Title holder meeting by late 2024, which will enable them to submit a mining proposal to the WA Mines Department. Strategic location advantages include proximity to an active haul road leading to the Carosue Dam mill complex, offering flexible milling options.

