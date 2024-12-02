News & Insights

Gibb River Diamonds Moves Forward with Edjudina Gold Project

December 02, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (AU:GIB) has released an update.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited is advancing its Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, focusing on monetizing the Neta Prospect JORC Resource. The company has reached a Mining Benefits Agreement with the local Aboriginal corporation, which, if approved, will facilitate the granting of a mining lease, paving the way for future mining operations. Plans are underway to submit a Mining Proposal in early 2025, which includes environmental and heritage assessments, to enable a Mine and Haul operation.

