Gibb River Diamonds Moves Forward with Edjudina Gold Project

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (AU:GIB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gibb River Diamonds Limited is advancing its Edjudina Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, focusing on monetizing the Neta Prospect JORC Resource. The company has reached a Mining Benefits Agreement with the local Aboriginal corporation, which, if approved, will facilitate the granting of a mining lease, paving the way for future mining operations. Plans are underway to submit a Mining Proposal in early 2025, which includes environmental and heritage assessments, to enable a Mine and Haul operation.

For further insights into AU:GIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.