GFL Environmental To Participate In $210 Mln Revenue Bonds Offering Of Florida Dvpt. Finance

September 24, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), a Canadian waste management company, announced on Tuesday that it is planning to participate in an offering of $210 million of Florida Development Finance Corporation's solid waste disposal revenue bonds.

The issuer will loan the proceeds of the bonds to a subsidiary of GFL to finance or refinance certain solid waste disposal facilities located in Florida State.

The loan is an unsecured obligation that will be guaranteed by GFL and certain of its subsidiaries.

GFL is opportunistically pursuing the bond offering in advance of the maturity of its 3.750 percent senior secured notes due 2025, with a view to moving more of its debt from secured to unsecured.

