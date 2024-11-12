Getty Images announces suite of generative AI tools

Getty Images (GETY) announced powerful new functionalities within its suite of commercially-safe generative AI tools, enabling businesses of all sizes to streamline the creation of high-quality, customized product imagery. Available on both Generative AI by Getty Images and Generative AI by iStock, the newly launched Product Placement and Reference Image features allow users to generate professional-grade product imagery and creative visuals with unparalleled control and precision, saving time and costs in their marketing and advertising. Customers can now upload proprietary product images and easily generate custom backgrounds with seamless blending of lighting and shadows, ensuring ultra-realistic results that stay true to the original product. This feature offers flexibility to create backgrounds that match brand aesthetics and campaign needs, enhancing content creation workflows. In response to demand for increased customization, customers can also upload reference images to control color palettes and compositions, aligning generated visuals with specific brand guidelines or mood boards for a cohesive, on-brand look.

