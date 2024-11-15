Gestamp Automoción Reports Major Transactions with Acek Group

Gestamp Automocion (ES:GEST) has released an update.

Gestamp Automoción has disclosed significant transactions with related parties, specifically with Acek Group, exceeding 2.5% of its annual turnover. These transactions include leasing agreements with Inmobiliaria Acek Subgroup and purchase agreements for steel products from Gonvarri Subgroup. The company emphasizes that these dealings are market-based and compliant with regulatory standards.

