Gestamp Automoción Reports Major Transactions with Acek Group

November 15, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Gestamp Automocion (ES:GEST) has released an update.

Gestamp Automoción has disclosed significant transactions with related parties, specifically with Acek Group, exceeding 2.5% of its annual turnover. These transactions include leasing agreements with Inmobiliaria Acek Subgroup and purchase agreements for steel products from Gonvarri Subgroup. The company emphasizes that these dealings are market-based and compliant with regulatory standards.

