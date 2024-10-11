GES Fuels Growth With Strategic Plan, Faces Hurdles From Rising Costs

Guess?, Inc. GES is benefiting from strong global brand momentum and customer demand across its collections, especially within its Guess, Marciano and rag & bone brands. Its global platform and operational strength continue to drive growth. However, a weaker consumer environment and elevated costs are affecting its performance.



Let’s delve deeper.

GES’ Growth Efforts in Place

Guess? is optimistic about its robust global platform, which will facilitate growth and expansion of the Guess and Marciano businesses, alongside rag & bone, which marks its first acquisition. The company's expansive global footprint, broad channel capabilities, extensive supply chain, diverse category portfolio and strong management team underscore its growth story. Courtesy of these upsides, Guess? registered a year-over-year increase in second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues. Quarterly net revenues amounted to $732.6 million, up 10%. The strong performance was driven by the Rag & Bone acquisition and robust wholesale results in Europe and Americas regions. All segments, except Asia, registered top-line growth.



Guess?’s wholesale business marks a significant growth driver, with strong performances in the European and Americas markets that position the company for sustained future success. Its proven ability to deliver products on time, offer in-demand assortments and gain share among key wholesale accounts underpins its long-term growth potential.

GES on Track With Strategic Plan

Guess? is driving long-term growth with a multi-faceted strategy focused on key initiatives. The company’s acquisition of rag & bone is progressing well, with expanded marketing efforts and new store openings planned across Europe, including Amsterdam. It also launched Guess Jeans, targeting Gen-Z customers, which exceeded sales expectations. The company doubled its marketing investments, enhancing customer engagement through social media and CRM initiatives. Management is transitioning to a global structure for greater efficiency and consistency across operations, supported by new leadership roles. It is optimizing its logistics network by partnering with GXO Logistics, driving cost efficiencies in the United States and Europe. To support these growth strategies, Guess? strengthened its capital structure with expanded credit facilities, ensuring flexibility for future investments. These efforts position Guess? for sustainable growth and improved shareholder value.

Understanding Roadblocks for Guess?

Rising operating costs and expenses are major concerns for Guess?, which are impacting its financial performance. In second-quarter fiscal 2025, SG&A expenses increased to 38.7% of sales, up from 34.6% a year earlier. The increase was primarily caused by higher investments in the Rag & Bone brand and an increase in marketing and advertising spend. The company also reported a gross margin decline to 43.7% from 44.3%, while its adjusted operating margin fell to 5.2% from 9.8% last year, driven by increased expenses, new acquisitions and higher promotional activity. In addition, the company anticipates a rise in freight costs in the second half of the year due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis, which is expected to impact margins and operating profit in the fiscal third and fourth quarters.



Guess? continues to operate in a dynamic shopping environment where consumers are increasingly selective and more sensitive to pricing and promotions. Considering these factors, management recently revised its fiscal 2025 revenue and earnings outlook to align with the current weaker consumer environment. For the fiscal 2025, the company projects revenue growth to be between 9.5% and 11%, down from the previous range of 10.7-12.7%. Management forecasts fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be between $2.42 and $2.70, down from the earlier range of $2.62-$3.00 and compared with $3.14 reported in the fiscal 2024.



Owing to Guess?’s solid international presence, it remains exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations. Apart from this, the company faces stiff competition from several textile – apparel players.

Final Words on GES

While Guess? is showing solid growth through its strategic growth pillars and wholesale business, rising costs and a weaker consumer environment are putting pressure on its fiscal 2025 outlook. The company’s ability to manage these challenges, particularly through improved operational efficiency and strategic investments, will determine its success in the long term.

Other Textile – Apparel Stocks

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is demonstrating notable resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment. HBI’s significant transformation, including the sale of the Global Champion business and the exit from the U.S. outlet store sector, is the key to improve financial stability, streamline operations and enhance profitability. This strategic shift is expected to drive more consistent top-line growth, higher profit margins and increased cash generation for Hanesbrands.



Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is well-positioned for growth and profitability, owing to its strategic focus on key priorities such as accelerating profits, developing iconic and innovative products, boosting brand engagement and enhancing digital capabilities. Despite facing a challenging operating environment in the United States, characterized by slow consumer demand and cautious retailers, COLM is set to improve operational efficiency and safeguard profits through its multi-year Profit Improvement Program. Columbia Sportswear undertakes brand-enhancing and unique marketing initiatives that drive sales and strengthen its presence in the apparel industry.



G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII has been accelerating digital growth and strives to become the best omnichannel organization. GIII’s commitment to brand building, effective marketing, cost management and market expansion provides a solid foundation for continued growth and profitability in fiscal 2025 and beyond. G-III Apparel’s new partnerships along with existing brand portfolio are poised to contribute to long-term growth by increasing sales volume and brand visibility across multiple markets.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.