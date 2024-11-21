Geospace reports Q4 EPS ($1.00) vs. 33c last year

Reports Q4 revenue $35.4M vs. $29.3M last year. Richard J.Kelley, President and CEO of the Company said, “We started the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 strongly with significant contributions from our Oil and Gas Markets segment with more than $20 million in sales and rental announcements for our OBX seabed nodes in August. This followed a trend for the fiscal year of multi-million-dollar contracts for this product line and contributed to an overall increase in revenue from the prior fiscal year. In our Adjacent Markets segment, we enjoyed a record-setting year for our Hydroconn(R) line of smart water meter cables. The market continues to recognize our leading technology and resulting growth outpaces the industry. We also had our first successful international sale of our Aquana products. The Aquana product line generates further traction in smart water markets, for both municipal and multi-family residential applications. We believe that our focus on Smart Water going forward will continue to drive growth for the organization.”

