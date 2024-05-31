Georgia Capital Cancels Shares Under Buyback Plan

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has recently announced the cancellation of 236,000 treasury shares as part of its US$ 25 million share buyback program. This action reduces the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, to 42,437,998. The company is a major investment platform in Georgia, with diverse interests ranging from healthcare to renewable energy and education.

