News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital Cancels Shares Under Buyback Plan

May 31, 2024 — 12:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has recently announced the cancellation of 236,000 treasury shares as part of its US$ 25 million share buyback program. This action reduces the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, to 42,437,998. The company is a major investment platform in Georgia, with diverse interests ranging from healthcare to renewable energy and education.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.