Geologica Resource Corp. Updates Financing Terms

Geologica Resource Corp. (TSE:GRCM) has released an update.

Geologica Resource Corp. has updated the terms for its $300,000 unit financing, offering 10 million units at $0.03 each, with proceeds aimed at exploration and working capital. The company is also issuing shares to settle debt and fulfill previous agreements, underscoring its commitment to expanding its copper and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

