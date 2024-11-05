News & Insights

Stocks

Geologica Resource Corp. Updates Financing Terms

November 05, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Geologica Resource Corp. (TSE:GRCM) has released an update.

Geologica Resource Corp. has updated the terms for its $300,000 unit financing, offering 10 million units at $0.03 each, with proceeds aimed at exploration and working capital. The company is also issuing shares to settle debt and fulfill previous agreements, underscoring its commitment to expanding its copper and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

For further insights into TSE:GRCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.