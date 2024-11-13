Gentoo Media Reports Record Revenue Post-Spin-Off

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gentoo Media Inc., formerly Gaming Innovation Group, has reported a record revenue of EUR 30.4 million, marking a 35% year-over-year increase for Q3 2024. The company recently completed its spin-off of the Platform & Sportsbook division, rebranding itself to focus solely on its affiliate business. This strategic shift aims to enhance financial flexibility, enabling the firm to explore new markets and deliver substantial returns to investors.

