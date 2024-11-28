Gentili Mosconi Shows Resilience Amid Revenue Decline

Gentili Mosconi-s.P.A. (IT:GM) has released an update.
Gentili Mosconi reported a 15.6% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, totaling €31.2 million, amid challenging macroeconomic conditions and a slowdown in the luxury market. Despite this setback, the company showcased resilience with slight improvements in the third quarter and maintained a cash-positive net financial position. Gentili Mosconi continues to leverage its leadership in luxury fabric design and production to navigate market challenges.
