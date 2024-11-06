News & Insights

Stocks

Genmab’s Revenue Soars with Strategic Developments

November 06, 2024 — 11:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Genmab’s revenue surged by 29% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching DKK 15,085 million, primarily driven by increased royalties from its collaborations and strong sales of its cancer treatments. The company received conditional marketing authorization in Europe for TEPKINLY®, expanding its portfolio and signaling growth potential. Genmab’s updated financial guidance reflects a robust performance, though it remains focused on disciplined investment strategies.

For further insights into GMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.