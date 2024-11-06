Genmab’s Revenue Soars with Strategic Developments

Genmab (GMAB) has released an update.

Genmab’s revenue surged by 29% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching DKK 15,085 million, primarily driven by increased royalties from its collaborations and strong sales of its cancer treatments. The company received conditional marketing authorization in Europe for TEPKINLY®, expanding its portfolio and signaling growth potential. Genmab’s updated financial guidance reflects a robust performance, though it remains focused on disciplined investment strategies.

