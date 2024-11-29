News & Insights

Genius Group Plans Key Votes in Upcoming AGM

November 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Genius Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on December 30, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and a proposal to authorize the issuance of new shares. The company also plans to adopt a new constitution to streamline its governance structure. Investors interested in the company’s strategic decisions and governance updates will find this meeting significant.

