Genetic Technologies Extends Voluntary Suspension for Strategic Moves

October 23, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

Genetic Technologies (AU:GTG) has released an update.

Genetic Technologies Limited has announced an extension to the voluntary suspension of its securities as it finalizes funding agreements crucial for its Entitlement Offer and a strategic distribution partnership. This move comes as the company seeks to strengthen its financial standing and market presence in genomics-based health solutions. The suspension is expected to last until November 4, 2024, unless an earlier update is provided.

