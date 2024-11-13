Genesis Minerals: Robust Growth in Gold Mining

Genesis Minerals Limited (AU:GMD) has released an update.

Genesis Minerals Limited is reinforcing its position as a trusted Australian gold miner with a robust growth strategy underpinned by strong mineral reserves. The company remains confident in its production targets, driven by promising exploration results at its key projects. Investors are advised to consider potential risks and uncertainties in future operations.

