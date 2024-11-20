Genesis Energy Unveils Retail and Tech Strategy

Genesis Energy Limited (DE:1G6) has released an update.
Genesis Energy Limited has showcased its retail and technology strategy, highlighting its commitment to innovation and market adaptation. The presentation, which included discussions by key company executives, aimed to provide insights into Genesis Energy’s strategic plans and market outlook. Investors and market participants are encouraged to stay informed through the company’s periodic disclosures on the NZX and ASX.
