Genesco (GCO) Surges 8.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Genesco GCO shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $29.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Genesco saw a boost in its stock price, driven by overall positive market sentiment following the clear mandate for Trump in the recent election, signaling a stable political climate. Coupled with strong fundamentals, the company’s renewed focus on product innovation, expanded assortments, and enhanced consumer experiences positions it well to capitalize on shifting trends, particularly in the youth footwear market. The ongoing digital growth, supported by successful marketing efforts and a clear brand positioning strategy, further reinforces confidence in Genesco’s long-term growth potential.

This seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -61.4%. Revenues are expected to be $573.56 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Genesco, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Genesco is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 15.7% lower at $1.45. LVLU has returned 4.2% in the past month.

For Lulu's Fashion Lounge , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. This represents a change of +30% from what the company reported a year ago. Lulu's Fashion Lounge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.