Genertec’s Subsidiary Approved for Bond Issue

Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited has announced the approval for its subsidiary, China Universal Leasing Co., Ltd., to issue up to RMB 8 billion in sustainability-linked corporate bonds in the PRC, with a fourth tranche capped at RMB 1 billion. These T4 Corporate Bonds, with a five-year term, feature options for coupon rate adjustments and repurchases linked to the company’s sustainability performance targets. The bonds will be issued on the Shanghai Stock Exchange to qualified investors through an offline process starting from June 3, 2024.

