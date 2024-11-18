Generation Development Group’s Impressive Growth and Future Plans

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited has showcased exceptional growth in FY24, highlighted by a 109% increase in total shareholder return, positioning it among the top 5% of companies in the ASX All Ordinaries index. The company’s innovative investment products have driven significant inflows and brand recognition, as evidenced by several industry awards and a notable rise in brand awareness. With a promising start to FY25 and strategic enhancements, including the full acquisition of Lonsec, the company anticipates further growth and aims to enter the ASX Top 300.

