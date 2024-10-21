Generac selected for $50M award by Department of Energy

Generac (GNRC) has been selected to enter into negotiations by the Department of Energy – DOE – to receive an award for a grant of $50M as part of the DOE’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership – GRIP -. Established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the GRIP Program is a $10.5B investment to enhance grid flexibility, improve the resilience of the power system against extreme weather, and ensure American communities have access to affordable, reliable, energy when and where they need it. Generac, in collaboration with the California Water Association, aims to integrate clean energy solutions with water utilities statewide. The total investment is estimated to be approximately $100M across about 100 California water utility sites, particularly in Disadvantaged Communities. Under the project, microgrids, which will utilize battery energy storage and be managed by distributed energy resource management systems, will form virtual power plants capable of delivering reliable load reduction during times of grid stress. Additionally, the project, with at least 55% of sites in DACs, will lead to improved air and water quality, reliability, and operational savings. The project will create an estimated 200 union construction jobs and 33 direct jobs.

