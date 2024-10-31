News & Insights

Stocks

Generac raises FY24 revenue growth view to 5%-9% from 4%-8%

October 31, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

FY24 consensus $4.27B. “As a result of higher than previously expected power outage activity, including the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the company is increasing its full-year 2024 net sales guidance. The company now expects full-year 2024 net sales growth between 5 to 9% as compared to the prior year, an increase from the previous outlook of 4 to 8%. By product class, this updated net sales guidance considers an outsized increase in Residential product sales, partially offset by softer market conditions for C&I and Other product sales in certain end markets and geographies. Additionally, the company now expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 7.0 to 8.0% for the full-year 2024 as compared to the prior expectation of 6.5 to 7.5%. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 17.5 to 18.5% as compared to the previous guidance range of 17.0 to 18.0%. The company continues to expect strong operating and free cash flow generation for the full year, with free cash flow conversion from adjusted net income well above 100%.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GNRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.