Generac raises FY24 revenue growth view to 5%-9% from 4%-8%

FY24 consensus $4.27B. “As a result of higher than previously expected power outage activity, including the impact of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the company is increasing its full-year 2024 net sales guidance. The company now expects full-year 2024 net sales growth between 5 to 9% as compared to the prior year, an increase from the previous outlook of 4 to 8%. By product class, this updated net sales guidance considers an outsized increase in Residential product sales, partially offset by softer market conditions for C&I and Other product sales in certain end markets and geographies. Additionally, the company now expects net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, to be approximately 7.0 to 8.0% for the full-year 2024 as compared to the prior expectation of 6.5 to 7.5%. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 17.5 to 18.5% as compared to the previous guidance range of 17.0 to 18.0%. The company continues to expect strong operating and free cash flow generation for the full year, with free cash flow conversion from adjusted net income well above 100%.”

