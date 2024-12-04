News & Insights

Generac initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays

December 04, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Barclays analyst Christine Cho initiated coverage of Generac (GNRC) with an Equal Weight rating and $189 price target Generac’s business, with its low penetration and high market share, is “attractive,” but subsequent to a run-up in the shares on the heels of an active storm season in the second half of 2024 the firm believes the stock is fairly valued at current levels, the analyst tells investors.

