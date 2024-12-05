Genedrive’s 2024 Report Highlights Growth and Innovation

Genedrive (GB:GDR) has released an update.

Genedrive PLC has released its 2024 Annual Report and announced the upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 30, 2024. The company, a leader in pharmacogenetic testing, continues to innovate with its Genedrive® MT-RNR1 and CYP2C19 ID Kits, enhancing personalized medicine and improving patient outcomes in emergency care. The company is focused on growth through market expansion and strategic acquisitions.

