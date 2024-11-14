News & Insights

Geely’s Strategic Acquisition Boosts Stake in Lynk & Co

November 14, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

Geely Automobile Holdings (HK:0175) has released an update.

Geely Automobile Holdings is making strategic moves by acquiring significant stakes in Lynk & Co through its subsidiary Zhejiang ZEEKR, solidifying its influence with a 51% ownership. The transactions, valued at billions of RMB, are aimed at integrating and consolidating Lynk & Co’s operations under ZEEKR and enhancing its new energy vehicle technology. This move is expected to impact Geely’s financial performance as Lynk & Co’s results will now be included in the Group’s financial statements.

