GE Vernova reports Q3 EPS (35c), consensus 24c

Reports Q3 revenue $8.91B, consensus $8.87B. Reports Q3 total orders $9.4B, up 17% organically. “GE Vernova (GEV) had a solid third quarter, delivering double-digit orders and continued revenue growth with services strength across all segments, significant margin expansion in Power and Electrification, and substantial cash generation,” said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. “We continued to leverage lean to drive operational improvements across safety, quality, delivery and cost, and released our first GE Vernova sustainability report, outlining our progress in helping to electrify and decarbonize the world. It is an exciting time in our industry and I appreciate the work our team is doing to serve growing customer demand for energy transition technologies and services, while creating value for our stakeholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.