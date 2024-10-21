GE Vernova initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with a Buy rating and $354 price target GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, providing products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is a pure-play on global investment in power generating capacity and the outlook for power investment “is stronger than it has been in decades.” It projects a 63% adjusted EBITDA annual growth through 2027 for GE Vernova.

