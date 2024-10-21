News & Insights

Stocks
GEV

GE Vernova initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank

October 21, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase initiated coverage of GE Vernova (GEV) with a Buy rating and $354 price target GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, providing products and services that generate, transfer, orchestrate, convert, and store electricity, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is a pure-play on global investment in power generating capacity and the outlook for power investment “is stronger than it has been in decades.” It projects a 63% adjusted EBITDA annual growth through 2027 for GE Vernova.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.