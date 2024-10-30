GE HealthCare reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.14, consensus $1.05

Reports Q3 revenue $4.9B, consensus $4.87B. GE HealthCare (GEHC) President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “In the third quarter, we reported sales and orders growth of 1% globally. Both sales and orders grew in the mid-single digits excluding China, with particular strength in the U.S. across all segments. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics also delivered solid performance, driven by healthy procedure volumes. Ongoing lean initiatives across the organization are delivering better value to patients and customers and have resulted in robust margin expansion.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GEHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.