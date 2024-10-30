News & Insights

GE HealthCare reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.14, consensus $1.05

October 30, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $4.9B, consensus $4.87B. GE HealthCare (GEHC) President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “In the third quarter, we reported sales and orders growth of 1% globally. Both sales and orders grew in the mid-single digits excluding China, with particular strength in the U.S. across all segments. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics also delivered solid performance, driven by healthy procedure volumes. Ongoing lean initiatives across the organization are delivering better value to patients and customers and have resulted in robust margin expansion.”

