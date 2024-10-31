GE HealthCare price target raised to $96 from $95 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen raised the firm’s price target on GE HealthCare (GEHC) to $96 from $95 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes GE HealthCare delivered organic growth of about 1%, while EPS beat consensus and Wells’ estimates. Given China headwinds, management now sees lower end of 1%-2% organic growth in 2024. GE HealthCare sees the Flyrcado opportunity for revenues of over $500M annually, which the firm sees as encouraging.
