GE HealthCare price target raised to $96 from $95 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen raised the firm’s price target on GE HealthCare (GEHC) to $96 from $95 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes GE HealthCare delivered organic growth of about 1%, while EPS beat consensus and Wells’ estimates. Given China headwinds, management now sees lower end of 1%-2% organic growth in 2024. GE HealthCare sees the Flyrcado opportunity for revenues of over $500M annually, which the firm sees as encouraging.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GEHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.