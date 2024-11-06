GDI Property Group’s Strong FY24 and Strategic Growth

GDI Property Group (AU:GDI) has released an update.

GDI Property Group celebrated a successful FY24, achieving significant leasing milestones and exceeding financial objectives, while strategically positioning its portfolio in the resilient Perth CBD market. The group continues to focus on growth opportunities and innovation, maintaining strong leasing momentum into FY25, and aims to leverage its partnerships to deliver unique office properties. Their co-living joint venture in the mining sector also surpassed return expectations, contributing to robust financial performance.

