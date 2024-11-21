News & Insights

GDI Property Group Director Increases Stake

November 21, 2024

GDI Property Group (AU:GDI) has released an update.

Stephen Geoffrey Burns, a director at GDI Property Group, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 30,000 additional securities, bringing his total holdings to 497,177. This acquisition, valued at $17,850, was conducted on the open market and indicates continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

