GDH Guangnan EGM Approves Electricity Agreements

GDH Guangnan (Holdings) Limited’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on May 31, 2024, concluded with the approval of all proposed resolutions by Independent Shareholders via poll. Votes were cast overwhelmingly in favor of the 2024 electricity agreements with various entities and the authorization for Directors to execute necessary documents. The EGM was attended by all Directors and the vote was overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as scrutineer.

