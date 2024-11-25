News & Insights

Stocks
GCTS

GCT Semiconductor signs pact with European tier one wireless provider

November 25, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) announced the signing of a definitive agreement with a European tier one wireless infrastructure and terminal provider to collaborate on the development of Fixed Wireless Access technology using GCT’s 5G solutions including modem chipset and RFIC. The company previously announced the signing of an MOU with the Tier One Supplier in August 2024, a continuation of an existing key customer relationship now moving to 5G. GCT expects the launch of FWA devices related to this activity to commence in the second half of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GCTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.