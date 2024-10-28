GBM Resources Partners with Newmont for Gold Project

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has entered a significant A$25 million farm-in agreement with Newmont for its Mt Coolon Gold Project, marking a promising development in their exploration activities. The company has commenced a maiden diamond drill hole at the Glen Eva deposit, indicating a proactive approach towards resource development. GBM’s shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code GBZ.

