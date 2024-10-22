GATX narrows FY24 EPS view to $7.50-$7.70 from $7.30-$7.70

Consensus $7.44. Lyons concluded, “Based on current market conditions and our year-to-date performance, we expect 2024 full-year earnings to be in the range of $7.50-$7.70 per diluted share. This guidance excludes the impact of Tax Benefits and Other Items.”

