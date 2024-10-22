GATX narrows FY24 EPS view to $7.50-$7.70 from $7.30-$7.70

Consensus $7.44. Lyons concluded, “Based on current market conditions and our year-to-date performance, we expect 2024 full-year earnings to be in the range of $7.50-$7.70 per diluted share. This guidance excludes the impact of Tax Benefits and Other Items.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GATX:
- GATX reports Q3 EPS $2.43, consensus $1.85
- GATX price target raised to $140 from $122 at Susquehanna
- GATX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- North American rail traffic down 3.7% for the week ending October 5
- North American rail traffic up 0.3% for the week ending September 28
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.