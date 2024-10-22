News & Insights

Stocks

GATX narrows FY24 EPS view to $7.50-$7.70 from $7.30-$7.70

October 22, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $7.44. Lyons concluded, “Based on current market conditions and our year-to-date performance, we expect 2024 full-year earnings to be in the range of $7.50-$7.70 per diluted share. This guidance excludes the impact of Tax Benefits and Other Items.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GATX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.