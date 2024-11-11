News & Insights

Gatos Silver reports Q3 adjusted EPS 21c, consensus 16c

November 11, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

“CLG’s strong third quarter 2024 production and cost performance together with higher metal prices resulted in record quarterly free cash flow at the LGJV and a record quarter-end cash balance for Gatos Silver (GATO),” said Dale Andres, CEO of Gatos Silver. “We believe we are well positioned to deliver significant value into the combination with First Majestic given the Company’s strong cash position and free cash flow generation together with CLG’s track record of performance, the extended mine plan disclosed in September and ongoing exploration efforts across the broader Los Gatos district.”

