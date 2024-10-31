Gatos Silver Announces Q3 Results and Merger Plans

Gatos Silver (GATO) has released an update.

Gatos Silver is set to release its third-quarter financial results for 2024, with a conference call scheduled to discuss the outcomes. The company, which has recently entered into a merger agreement with First Majestic Silver Corp., aims to consolidate its position as a leading silver producer in Mexico.

