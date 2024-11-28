Gateway Mining Limited Announces Security Cessation

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced the cessation of 2.5 million performance rights as of November 29, 2024, due to expiry without exercise or conversion. This change could influence the company’s share structure and is crucial for investors keeping track of Gateway’s stock performance. Understanding such adjustments is key for investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector.

