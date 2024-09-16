Gas Prices Falling Pre-Election

Gasoline prices in the U.S. are projected to drop below $3 per gallon for the first time in over three years, offering relief to consumers grappling with inflation. Lower fuel costs are a positive sign for Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats as they head into the presidential election season.

Analysts attribute the price decline to weaker fuel demand and falling oil prices, with national averages already decreasing from a year ago. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy suggests prices will continue to fall as winter-grade fuels become available.

Studies indicate that presidential approval ratings are often tied to gas prices, making this drop a potential boost for Harris’s campaign. However, global oil dynamics and events like Hurricane Francine could still impact prices.

Finsum: Inflation is still an ongoing issue heading into the election and gas prices are the center of the target.

