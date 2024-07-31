Garmin (GRMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Garmin Ltd. GRMN has reported second-quarter 2024 pro-forma earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line improved 9% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales were $1.51 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. The figure increased 14% from the year-ago quarter.



Year-over-year growth in the top line was attributed to the solid momentum in the Fitness, Marine and Auto OEM segments.



Shares of Garmin have gained 37% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 8.5%.



However, sluggishness in the Outdoor segment was concerning.

Segmental Details

Outdoor (29.2% of Net Sales): The segment generated sales of $439.9 million in the reported quarter, decreasing 2% year over year due to weak demand for Garmin’s adventure watches.



Fitness (28.4%): The segment generated sales of $428.4 million, which increased 28% from the year-ago quarter, owing to solid demand for the company’s wearables.



Aviation (14.5%): The segment generated sales of $218.2 million, increasing 0.4% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by the solid momentum in OEM product categories. However, weakness in the aftermarket product categories was concerning.



Marine (18.1%): Garmin generated sales of $272.95 million from the segment, increasing 26% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by benefits from the JL Audio buyout.



Auto OEM (9.8%): The segment generated sales of $147.2 million, up 41% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily attributed to growing shipments of domain controllers.

Operating Results

In the second quarter, the gross margin was 57.3%, which contracted 20 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.



Garmin’s operating expenses of $520.9 million grew 9.6% from the prior-year quarter due to rising personnel costs. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 130 bps year over year to 34.6%.



The operating margin was 22.7% in the reported quarter, which expanded 120 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 29, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.22 billion, up from $2.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2024.



In the second quarter of 2024, Garmin generated an operating cash flow of $255 million and a free cash flow of $218 million compared with the operating cash flow of $435 million and a free cash flow of $402 million reported in the prior quarter.



The company paid out a quarterly dividend of $144 million and repurchased $10 million of shares in the reported quarter.

2024 Guidance

Garmin has raised its 2024 revenue guidance from $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 net sales is pegged at $5.85 billion.



The company has also revised the pro-forma earnings per share guidance upward from $5.40 to $6.00. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.72 per share.



It expects gross and operating margins of 57% and 21.3%, respectively.

