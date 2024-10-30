Ganfeng Lithium Faces Profit Decline Amid Asset Growth

Ganfeng Lithium Co (HK:1772) has released an update.

Ganfeng Lithium Co. reported a substantial decline in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with operating income dropping by 42.46% and net profit plummeting by 24.85% compared to the same period last year. The company’s total assets saw a modest increase, but net profit after deductions showed a significant loss. Despite this, the net cash flow from operating activities surged by nearly 400%, offering some financial resilience amidst the downturn.

For further insights into HK:1772 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.