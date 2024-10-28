Galileo Mining Bolsters Exploration with Strong Funding

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd. remains robustly funded with $12 million to advance its exploration programs, as recent drilling at the Norseman project unveiled promising palladium-platinum zones. The company plans to initiate a 5,000-meter aircore drill campaign in November to further explore potential mineralization. Investors are likely to keep a keen eye on Galileo’s strategic developments in this underexplored region.

