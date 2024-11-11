News & Insights

Galileo Mining Begins New Drilling Campaign in Australia

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd. has launched a 5,000-meter air core drilling campaign at the Norseman Project in Western Australia, targeting palladium and nickel at the Mission Sill and Jimberlana prospects. Located 8km from the significant Callisto resource, these areas hold promising potential for new mineral discoveries. With a strong cash position of approximately $12 million, the company is well-funded to advance its exploration activities.

