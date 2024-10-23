Gale Pacific Eyes Recovery Amid Financial Challenges

Gale Pacific Limited (AU:GAP) has released an update.

Gale Pacific Limited reported a challenging financial year with a pretax loss of $1.4 million, attributed to adverse weather and subdued retail conditions. Despite this, the company reduced net debt significantly and implemented a new ERP system to streamline operations, which is expected to support future growth. The appointment of a new CEO and corporate restructuring aim to reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency as the company anticipates improved performance in the coming year.

