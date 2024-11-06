News & Insights

Galaxy Entertainment Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

November 06, 2024 — 07:14 pm EST

Galaxy Entertainment Group (HK:0027) has released an update.

Galaxy Entertainment Group reported an 11% year-on-year increase in net revenue to HK$10.7 billion for Q3 2024, with adjusted EBITDA rising 6% despite unfavorable gaming results. The company’s robust financial health, marked by HK$28.6 billion in cash and liquid investments, supports its strategic initiatives, including international expansion and development projects in Macau. The Group also paid an interim dividend, reflecting confidence in Macau’s long-term prospects.

