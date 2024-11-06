Galaxy Entertainment Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Galaxy Entertainment Group (HK:0027) has released an update.

Galaxy Entertainment Group reported an 11% year-on-year increase in net revenue to HK$10.7 billion for Q3 2024, with adjusted EBITDA rising 6% despite unfavorable gaming results. The company’s robust financial health, marked by HK$28.6 billion in cash and liquid investments, supports its strategic initiatives, including international expansion and development projects in Macau. The Group also paid an interim dividend, reflecting confidence in Macau’s long-term prospects.

For further insights into HK:0027 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.