Galaxy Entertainment Group Announces Chairman’s Passing

Galaxy Entertainment Group mourns the loss of its founder and Chairman, Dr. Lui Che Woo, who passed away at the age of 95. Despite his passing, the company assures shareholders that operations will continue smoothly under the existing business strategies. A new Chairman will be appointed soon, ensuring stability for investors.

