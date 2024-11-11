News & Insights

Galaxy Entertainment Group Announces Chairman’s Passing

November 11, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Galaxy Entertainment Group (HK:0027) has released an update.

Galaxy Entertainment Group mourns the loss of its founder and Chairman, Dr. Lui Che Woo, who passed away at the age of 95. Despite his passing, the company assures shareholders that operations will continue smoothly under the existing business strategies. A new Chairman will be appointed soon, ensuring stability for investors.

Stocks mentioned

GXYEF

