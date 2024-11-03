G11 Resources Uncovers Promising Copper Zone at Wilandra

News & Insights

Odin Metals Ltd (AU:G11) has released an update.

G11 Resources Limited has unveiled promising copper assay results from its Wilandra Copper Project, highlighting a significant Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) zone. The exploration has revealed copper-rich mineralization extending over a kilometer, boosting the project’s potential and confirming the effectiveness of their drilling and electromagnetic survey strategy. This discovery could position the company for substantial resource growth and the identification of new VMS systems.

