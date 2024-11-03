News & Insights

Stocks

Future Battery Minerals Sells Nevada Lithium Stake for A$4M

November 03, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has sold its 80% stake in the Nevada Lithium Project to Austroid Corporation for A$4 million. The sale allows the company to focus on its key lithium assets in Western Australia, boosting its cash reserves to A$8.7 million and enhancing its capacity for future exploration and development. This strategic move positions Future Battery Minerals to capitalize on high-grade lithium opportunities in the W.A. Goldfields region.

For further insights into AU:FBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.