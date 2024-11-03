Future Battery Minerals Sells Nevada Lithium Stake for A$4M

Auroch Minerals Ltd. (AU:FBM) has released an update.

Future Battery Minerals Ltd has sold its 80% stake in the Nevada Lithium Project to Austroid Corporation for A$4 million. The sale allows the company to focus on its key lithium assets in Western Australia, boosting its cash reserves to A$8.7 million and enhancing its capacity for future exploration and development. This strategic move positions Future Battery Minerals to capitalize on high-grade lithium opportunities in the W.A. Goldfields region.

