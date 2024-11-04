News & Insights

Futura Medical Reveals Promising Product Pipeline Results

Futura Medical (GB:FUM) has released an update.

Futura Medical has announced promising results from its new product development pipeline, including the successful completion of proof of concept studies for two sexual health treatments – WSD4000 for women and Eroxon Intense for men. These innovations aim to address unmet needs in the sexual health market, with WSD4000 potentially becoming the first over-the-counter topical treatment for female sexual dysfunction. The company’s strategic expansion could enhance shareholder value and strengthen its position in the global sexual health sector.

