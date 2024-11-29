Funding Circle’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has completed a share buyback, purchasing 125,202 shares from Investec Bank plc at prices ranging from 137.00p to 141.00p per share. This move reduces the company’s share capital to 330,114,730 shares, potentially impacting shareholder value and voting rights. Investors may see this as an opportunity for increased share value and market stability.

