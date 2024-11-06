Funding Circle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 113,843 of its own shares from Investec Bank plc at an average price of 131.1030p per share, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value. Following the cancellation of these shares, the company’s total issued share capital stands at 332,286,151 shares. This move is likely to interest investors monitoring the company’s capital management strategies.

